Talking to Max Read and Jay Caspian Kang about Reiner, the Brown shooter, Writing While White, and Bari Weiss in LA

A recording from John Ganz and Max Read's live video
John Ganz, Max Read, and Time To Say Goodbye
Dec 18, 2025

Jay Caspian Kang of the New Yorker and the Time To Say Goodbye podcast joined Max and me for our regular live chat, and then something a little crazy happened: Substack sent out a platform-wide push notification linking to our convo, and we ended up with 7,000 viewers, many of whom were extremely confused about who we were and what was going on. Apparently, they told users we were going to discuss Venezuela, which we did not. But I think we handled the pressure pretty well and had a fun conversation.

Here are some of the articles we discussed:

“The Lost Generation” by Jacob Savage in Compact

"Bari Weiss in L.A.” by Charlotte Klein in New York

