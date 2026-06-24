Talking to Tim Miller about how bad everything is
Visiting the Bulwark Podcast
You may have noticed that newsletters have been a little sparse. That’s because I’ve been working on something big that hopefully I’ll be able to announce soon. We’ll be returning soon to your regularly scheduled programming. In the meantime, here’s me speaking to Tim Miller of the The Bulwark about the current state of play in American politics to tide you over.—
Also available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Is the max read podcast collab done?
This is close to my ideal of what a 'rational discussion' should look like. Two very smart people with different perspectives and good motivation. If we put shit like this on television it might foment a revolution. And btw, it makes me lust for a sit down between John and a guy like David Frum!