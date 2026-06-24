Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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Austin Lastowka's avatar
Austin Lastowka
1d

Is the max read podcast collab done?

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1 reply by John Ganz
Matt Stern's avatar
Matt Stern
21h

This is close to my ideal of what a 'rational discussion' should look like. Two very smart people with different perspectives and good motivation. If we put shit like this on television it might foment a revolution. And btw, it makes me lust for a sit down between John and a guy like David Frum!

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