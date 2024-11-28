Dear Readers,

In the spirit of the holiday, I just wanted to say a quick thank you to the subscribers of Unpopular Front. This newsletter will be four years old in January, and its success has been a wonderful surprise for me. Before starting it, I’d lost my job, every publisher had passed (so far) on my book proposal, and I wasn’t sure what I’d do next. So this was a bit of a last-ditch effort and very thankful it worked out! Writing for a living is a great privilege that I owe very much to all of you. The support and encouragement I received from you also allowed me to write my book. (And, if you enjoyed that, more to come on that front.)

The next few years will no doubt be difficult and strange, and I hope I’ll be able to provide you with a little bit of understanding during this time. If I can’t do that, I hope I’ll be moderately entertaining, at least. In any case, thank you all, and have a great Thanksgiving!

John