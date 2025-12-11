Unpopular Front

User's avatar
JerL's avatar
JerL
19h

"You can’t libel entire ethnicities and then cry about decaying standards. You are the lower standard, you cheap thug. And just because there are cheaper thugs out there doesn’t make you any less of one."

Very distressing that stuff this obvious feels important and urgent, but... thanks for at least saying it; even if the people who most need to hear it have deliberately atrophied the parts of their brain that might have been capable of understanding it.

Eric Dalshaug's avatar
Eric Dalshaug
17h

Chris Rufo complaining about conspiracism, antisemitism, and bigotry in right-wing media honestly just reminds me of that one Anakin Skywalker line from Revenge of the Sith:

"Hold on, this whole operation was your idea!"

You did this, Rufo you stupid bastard! This is all your fault! You spent the last decade undermining the walls of liberal, tolerant society, and now you're complaining that the walls have fallen??

