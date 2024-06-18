Finally, I can say it: When the Clock Broke: Con Men, Conspiracists, and How America Cracked Up in the Early 1990s is now available! You can order it online or stop by your local bookseller and pick up a copy.

Here’s a sample of some of the press it’s received so far:

"Terrific . . . Vibrant . . . When the Clock Broke is one of those rarest of books: unflaggingly entertaining while never losing sight of its moral core." —Jennifer Szalai, The New York Times



"When the Clock Broke is leagues more insightful on the subject of Trump’s ascent than most writing that purports to address the issue directly." —Becca Rothfeld, The Washington Post



"Lively and kaleidoscopic." —Andrew Marantz, The New Yorker



"[A] fascinating shadow story of the 1990s." —Ezra Klein, The Ezra Klein Show



"Lucid and propulsive . . . [When the Clock Broke is] woven throughout with astute analysis of the period’s political commentary . . . Ganz's dry wit is ever-present . . . This is a revelation." —Publishers Weekly (starred review)



"A searching history of a time, not so long ago, when the social contract went out the window and Hobbesian war beset America . . . Ganz makes a convincing, well-documented case that everything old is indeed new again. A significant, provocative work." —Kirkus Reviews (starred review)



"Ganz presents a comprehensive intellectual history . . . This distinctive history documents a potpourri of disparate ideas and events in a country on the verge of great change without knowing where it is going . . . A tour de force . . . A must read for every American wondering how we got here." —Booklist

Apparently the launch this evening is going to be quite full. If you can’t make it, McNally Jackson is asking that you let them know so they can give your slot to someone on the waitlist. If you don’t make it off the waitlist or you just can’t come, don’t worry: the event will be on C-Span’s BookTV at some point in the coming weeks. I’ll get you all the information and a video link as soon as I have it. Some people have asked about other events and I will also get you those details when they are available.

In some other news, I also have a piece in the most recent Harper’s, which is now available online.

Once again, thank you all so much for your interest and support! I do hope you enjoy the book.