Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Attempted and failed flaneur's avatar
Attempted and failed flaneur
31m

I’ve been saying to my comrades that we will need a Nuremberg Trial of the apparatchiks of the current regime in order to try to steer away this country from the abyss. But I doubt this crop of Democrats will have the stomach for it, and too many other people on the left have a fatalist “well this country has always been like that, it’s just that the mask is now off.” Okay sure, whatever, so they just get away with it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jimmy Business's avatar
Jimmy Business
34m

Ya I don’t know how you fix a problem this dire without vigorous de-groyperification campaign. Once you’ve been DOGEd you gotta DOGE ‘em right back. My Canadian countrymen are cheering on any vengeance you can extract.

It’s reminiscent of the question you got in your talk about tit for tat Gerrymanders. Of course you might be sowing seeds of a future backlash. But they’ve made it pretty clear they’re gonna be sickos regardless.

It makes one sympathetic to the old-men-yelling-at-clouds about norms. Once things have gone down a bad road, hard to fix it. Also true if judicial politics in the states; other countries have managed to have judicial review without it getting quite so weird, but how the hell do you fix it when you’ve reached this point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Ganz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture