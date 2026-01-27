Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Amor's avatar
David Amor
21h

The Harper’s essay is an outstanding piece of work, especially in your evenhanded and perceptive reflections about your family and their both unique and representative character.

Reply
Share
Matt Stern's avatar
Matt Stern
14h

"he didn’t care for self-righteous idealists" I enjoyed your essay, John, and the chance to learn more about your family history. It seems unfair to try and assess a life cut so short, deprived of the chance to grow and mature... Bildung. I hope you'll continue to do some live dialogues if writing less frequently is necessary. I think you come off well in the spontaneous spoken word.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Ganz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture