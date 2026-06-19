Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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JerL's avatar
JerL
2h

There's some minor schadenfreude for the Netanyahuists who learned that, no, actually, putting all your chips on the flakiest, scammiest, piece of shit around was not some brilliant strategy and that yes, you too are the mark; but not nearly enough to compensate for the pointless destructiveness of this whole mess. Other than that minor bit of schadenfreude, the only other upside is: it probably could have gone way worse?

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sk512's avatar
sk512
1hEdited

While it is obviously a Great American Defeat/Suez moment, I appreciate that the US is capable of moving on from the failed venture because the comfort of the populace (aka gas prices) is still important. We are not Russia yet.

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