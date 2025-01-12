Good morning! This is a regular feature for paid subscribers wherein I write a little bit about what I’ve been reading and/or watching. Hope you enjoy!

Vesuvius in Eruption, J.M.W. Turner, watercolor on paper

My upcoming column in The Nation will officially be called “The Last Days of Discourse” — will share soon.

I’m pleased to announce that When the Clock Broke now has a page on the Penguin/Viking site, so UK readers can now pre-order the book.

It’s got pretty much the same handsome cover but with some helpful hints for our Britisher friends.

I appeared on my good buddy Jay Caspian Kang’s podcast

with his co-host Tyler Austin Harper to discuss January 6th, Trump’s threatened Anschluss of ultima

, and the general decay of society.