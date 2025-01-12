The Frankfurters, again; Talking Jan 6th on TTSGB; Rogin on McCarthy and his Frenemies; Thiel's Esoterica
This is a regular feature for paid subscribers wherein I write a little bit about what I've been reading and/or watching.
My upcoming column in The Nation will officially be called “The Last Days of Discourse” — will share soon.
I’m pleased to announce that When the Clock Broke now has a page on the Penguin/Viking site, so UK readers can now pre-order the book.
It’s got pretty much the same handsome cover but with some helpful hints for our Britisher friends.
I appeared on my good buddy Jay Caspian Kang’s podcastwith his co-host Tyler Austin Harper to discuss January 6th, Trump’s threatened Anschluss of ultima Thule, and the general decay of society.