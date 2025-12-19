During his confirmation hearing in 1991, Clarence Thomas employed the phrase “a high-tech lynching” to describe his treatment by the media and the Judiciary Committee. In 2025, we have myriad examples of real high-tech lynchings, with the latest being the mob that descended upon an innocent Palestinian man at Brown. The real shooter has now been identified as 48-year-old Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, a Portuguese man. The motive is still unclear, but it appears the physics professor at MIT was a former classmate of the accused, and the shooting at Brown coincided with the physics final, so this may be a case of professional resentment.

What should have been obvious to anyone with an elementary capacity to think is that Brown’s effort to scrub the “suspect” from its websites was a desperate attempt to protect him, not a cover-up. How would that even work? They could actually hide the fact that he was a student there? It makes absolutely no sense. It is actually disconfirming evidence, but in the conspiracy mind, all disconfirming evidence is transformed back into confirming evidence. (And, by the way, there is no evidence at all that he shouted “Allahu Akbar.”)

Think about the harm that’s been visited on this young person by social media vigilanteism. And it’s not over. These people will never give up. Many will continue to insist it was him. He will face threats and harassment for a long time to come. He may always be dogged by loonies—for the rest of his life. I hope he sues the living shit out of everybody.

At this point, it’s customary to deplore the excesses of the lunatic fringe, but the lunatic fringe is in power! Laura Loomer, a sinister clown whose grotesque appearance matches exactly her fetid and corrupt soul, amplified these “theories.” She is a close confidant and advisor to the President of the United States. Take that in. And it’s not just the regime orbiters and semi-official agitators either. An Assistant Attorney General—a high-ranking member of the Department of Justice—also threw fuel on the fire. It’s no exaggeration to say that the government of the United States of America is controlled by a mob led by the criminally insane and the pathologically unscrupulous. I’ve mentioned before that Trumpism represents the fusion of the organs of propaganda and governance. This is what makes it resemble, at least in a nascent state, the totalitarian nightmares of the past century.