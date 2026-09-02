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Unpopular Front

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dysphemistic treadmill's avatar
dysphemistic treadmill
6h

I suspect that Musk plays an oversized role here both as a victim of the incel mind-virus and as a super-spreader.

He spreads it both by hosting the platform formerly known as twitter, and by standing before the masses as an exemplar of someone who has "maxxed" his sexual value and so is able to have many children.

And he has had facial surgery, and he is obsessed with getting wealthy, and he ticks all of the other incel boxes -- and he is made utterly miserable by all of his activities.

He is the perfect example of your final paragraph: having attained what all of his legions of fan-boys dream of (wealth, prominence, and many sexual partners), he can only strive for things permanently out of his reach, completely irrelevant to his life-world: things millions of years in the future or lightyears away obsess his thought. Meanwhile, he is turning the here and now -- even his here and now -- into a place of sterile, pointless misery and frustration.

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sjellic2's avatar
sjellic2
7h

It's never entirely clear how much one person's algorithm correlates with another's, but it sure seems that on both Substack and Twitter, "battle of the sexes" content (which isn't always quite so incel-ized but is always at least in conversation with that world) is being pushed very aggressively. It seems to have replaced Trump as the topic most able to keep users scrolling.

Is that revealed preference or is this a mass psychosis being driven by these platforms?

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