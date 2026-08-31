Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
1h

Milo Yiannopoulos and Laura Loomer are two profoundly disturbed people. This is an example of MAGA infighting. Reportedly, Laura Loomer’s father had Laura hospitalized for mental health care, and perhaps he should give serious consideration to hospitalizing her again.

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Ken Davies's avatar
Ken Davies
33m

I’m surprised no one Miller? Stepped in to help the little squit.

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