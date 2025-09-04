Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Newhouse's avatar
Brian Newhouse
2h

This may also help explain the cultural sterility of present-day American conservatism. The American literary and intellectual culture people like me were brought up with--the one that still dominates English departments--has its origins in the Yankees of nineteenth-century New England, "that other Israel surrounding Boston", with Emerson, Thoreau, Melville, Whitman (NYC, but still...), Dickinson, and others. As such, it's always been an embarrassment to those conservatives who would have preferred a culture rooted in the antebellum South; even a bona fide frontier writer like Twain was too anti-Confederate for comfort. Some have gone to the point of denying that the United States has any literary culture worth the name at all. (One anthologist of English-language literature for the right refused to include any American authors except for Hawthorne and Flannery O'Connor on the grounds that American writers did not understand the essential nature of evil.). In these circumstances, the idea of an American cultural tradition ranging from Emerson to the present is corrupt and illegitimate even before you consider the contributions of those who were Black or Jewish or whatever; best to rely on that Frenchman Tocqueville for your ideas on America. (And then they accuse us of being too indebted to Europe!). That leaves American artists and non-political intellectuals with precisely nothing to rely on, at least if you're as strong a proponent of cultural tradition as conservatives claim to be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
grischanotgriska's avatar
grischanotgriska
1h

You'd think that, purely demographically, this would be a turn-off. How many Americans, even "white Christian Americans," can actually trace their ancestry back to the colonies pre-1776? Who the hell is this Kraut (probably a damned Papist) to lay claim to the legacy of the Pilgrim Fathers?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Ganz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture