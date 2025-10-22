Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Spencer Weart's avatar
Spencer Weart
1d

Excellent insights, "Corruption is the point" should become a meme.

This resonates with Michelle Goldman's column in the NYTimes today pointing out that Trump and MAGA thrive on degradation. Also Paul Krugman's recent column explaining that Trump's people degrade themselves - with obvious lies and sickening sycophantic praise - as a proof of their loyalty. The video of Trump dumping shit on New Yorkers and the demolition of the East Wing are visual evidence of what's happening.

I fear that all this is only the eruption into daylight of a moral collapse that has been working underground in our society for a generation or more. (Personally, I first saw something had gone wrong when the Bush-Cheney torturers were never exposed and punished.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Teucrian's avatar
Teucrian
1dEdited

What's striking to me is how innocence itself becomes a kind of crime to these people. The fact that the people they beat, kidnap and harass have done nothing wrong, and are simply living their lives and going to work is almost offensive to the bottom of the barrel types who are the most fervent soldiers for Trumpism.

To be innocent is to put on airs, to assert superiority to the people who are your designated social betters, and requires even harsher punishment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Ganz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture