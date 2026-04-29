Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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Dave Zimny's avatar
Dave Zimny
2d

"[E]ven the most wild-eyed anarchists share the fundamentally liberal conclusion that if you get rid of certain people, things will change."

Precisely! But wild-eyed anarchists aren't the only ones harboring this misconception. Add to the list Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump and all his flunkies, and a long list of anonymous assassins and power holders who thought that violence could solve everything...

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Caitlin's avatar
Caitlin
2d

I was getting so annoyed at the coverage and you articulated why when I couldn’t quite put my finger on it. Great writing and thinking.

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