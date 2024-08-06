Every time I think my insistence on the fascism thesis might have gone too far, something comes along to bring me back to my senses. So, sorry to sound like a broken record, but come the fuck on already. In her New York Times column yesterday, Michelle Goldberg highlighted JD Vance’s blurb of Jack Posobiec’s book Unhumans. You may remember Posobiec as one of the people that pushed the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory. What’s his argument? That leftists are not human beings. They are unhumans. Another way to put that is subhumans. Untermenschen. Goldberg:

The word “fascist” gets thrown around a lot in politics, but it’s hard to find a more apt one for “Unhumans,” which came out last month. The book argues that leftists don’t deserve the status of human beings — that they are, as the title says, unhumans — and that they are waging a shadow war against all that is good and decent, which will end in apocalyptic slaughter if they are not stopped. “As they are opposed to humanity itself, they place themselves outside of the category completely, in an entirely new misery-driven subdivision, the unhuman,” write Posobiec and Lisec. As they tell it, modern progressivism is just the latest incarnation of an ancient evil dating back to the late Roman Republic and continuing through the French Revolution and Communism to today. Often, they write, “great men of means” are required to crush this scourge. The contempt for democracy in “Unhumans” is not subtle. “Our study of history has brought us to this conclusion: Democracy has never worked to protect innocents from the unhumans,” write Posobiec and Lisec.

Posobiec goes on to praise Joe McCarthy and Francisco Franco as admirable political models.

Responding to my piece on JD Vance from last month, the National Review’s Rich Lowry thought it was preposterous to suspect anything “quasi-fascist” about Vance’s nationalist diatribe at the R.N.C.:

E.J. Dionne of The Washington Post found Vance’s riff “troubling.” Chris Lehmann of The Nation thought Vance’s speech took a “blood-and-soil turn.” Substacker John Ganz headlined his post on the speech, “This Land is Mein Land.” These critiques are thoughtless, ahistorical and utterly removed from the lived reality of Americans. Our common associations — a common language, history, culture and land — matter a great deal, and acknowledging as much isn’t quasi-fascism.

Uh huh. Rich, the reason why one might suspect something a little fascist going on with Vance is that he’s associating with fascists and echoing their ideas. He’s made himself part of the effort to create a reactionary avant garde in this country, what I’ve elsewhere called the “authoritarian right family,” borrowing from the sociologist Michael Mann. A February interview with Tyler Cowen interview on the subject of “political theology”—Carl Schmitt’s term, by the way—with Vance’s patron Peter Thiel has recently come under scrutiny for these remarks of Thiel:

I don’t think we’re ever in a cyclical world, but there are certainly certain parallels in the US in the 2020s to Germany in the 1920s, where liberalism is exhausted. One suspects the democracy, whatever that means, is exhausted and that we have to ask some questions very far outside the Overton window.

Liberalism and democracy are exhausted so we need to “think outside the box” for another kind of regime. Vance has echoed similar sentiment: “We are in a late republican period…If we’re going to push back against it, we’re going to have to get pretty wild, and pretty far out there, and go in directions that a lot of conservatives right now are uncomfortable with.” They are talking about dictatorship as a necessary step because of the current hopeless state of decadence. I don’t think we’re in Weimar, but they do: This is exactly how the Weimar “conservative revolutionaries spoke” and, yes, their Nazi cousins, too.