Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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Ed Burmila's avatar
Ed Burmila
5h

I learned a long time ago that "Propaganda affects everyone else, but not me" is an important component of understanding how people consume media, but it's wild to see it play out in real time. I've seen people explicitly state that swimming in the big cauldron of Nazi sludge is not getting them dirty while sneering at how filthy it's making everyone else.

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Keith's avatar
Keith
2h

In the same way as you suggest mainstream media shaped me into something of a mainstream media puppet. Their opinions were my opinions, from the time I started reading mainstream media seriously in the early 'seventies until the mid 'eighties until I discovered Chomsky and other progressive authors, and started hanging with actual lefties.

Mainstream media has always done this, at least since the 1920's. It's just that what Musk does with X, etc., is even more effective, and definitely more malign.

I just don't know how to get anybody who isn't already attuned to me out of that prison.

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