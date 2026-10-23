Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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Politically_Illinois's avatar
Politically_Illinois
11h

I'm coming to understand a lot of the centrist crowds support of AI through the lens of the 1990s. The economic policymakers you cite here overwhelmingly reference the IT/internet/computer revolution of the 90s as a key driver of growth. I think a lot of these same thinkers view AI as another opportunity for this tech-driven economic model. Remains to be seen but it opens up a new insight for me.

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Fliz's avatar
Fliz
10h

What you didn't touch on is how smugness serves a rhetorical purpose. Namely, to maintain a certain ironic detachment that allows one to never have to absorb criticism in any meaningful way.

That's not an outgrowth of Yglesias's ideologic commitments. It's a particular (and infuriating) rhetorical style that is hard to pin down. Nothing should be taken totally seriously and thus nobody can ever be wrong on any level deeper than quibbles about interpretations of facts. It's very debate club. I find it to be genuinely off-putting.

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