Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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Paul's avatar
Paul
21h

Would be interested to hear your take on Arendt's comparison of French and US Revolutions in On Revolution.

With all the soul-searching related to the Declaration's 250th - especially in the shadow of Trump, I can't help thinking Zhou Enlai's response is also apt regarding the American Revolution.

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dubdobdee's avatar
dubdobdee
5h

"and the third with a symbol which we could make nothing of, for it was neither literal nor allegorical"

this is off your point perhaps, but hazlitt is a very funny & a very modern writer, & i love him

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