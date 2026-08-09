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jo's avatar
jo
1d

The great modernist painter, Brice Marden, and his wife, Helen, also lived in Hydra. Marden--a pioneer of abstract and minimalist painting, bought a house there in 1973; the sea, the stark rectangular lines of Hydra’s spare architecture, the blanching sun are visible in his work. See “ A New Yorker Bound to Greece--A Visit to Brice Marden’s Studio on Hydra” (greece-is.com).

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SM's avatar
SM
1d

Don’t forget the cats. We very much enjoyed our time there.

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