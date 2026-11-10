Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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Michelle Togut's avatar
Michelle Togut
11hEdited

I'm mostly not a fan of Douthat but I give him credit for telling trump that he's lead an incredibly charmed life and implying that, despite trump's money, all he has to show for it as he approaches death is a long list of grievances, grudges, and resentments. Not joy; not magnanimity; just bitterness. He's already living in Dante's circles of hell and lacks the capacity to escape.

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Court Buell's avatar
Court Buell
12hEdited

There is the line from Milton - “Tis better to reign in hell than serve in heaven” which very much applies to Trump. Accepting God’s love and mercy requires submission to his will. That is not The Donald’s cup of tea.

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