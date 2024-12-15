This is a regular feature for paid subscribers wherein I write a little about what I’ve been reading and/or watching. Hope you enjoy!

First of all, some shameless bragging. When the Clock Broke made a few more year-end lists: The New Republic’s Books of the Year, Slate’s 10 Best Books of 2024, Mother Jones’s Best Books of 2024, Lit-Hub’s Best Reviewed Non-Fiction of 2024, Airmail’s 10 Best Books of 2024, The Chicago Tribune’s 2024 nonfiction Biblioracle Book Awards, and Publisher’s Lunch The Best of the Best Books of 2024: Nonfiction.

In addition, my Harper’s piece from the July issue made Bloomberg’s “Jealousy List.”

I’m still truly a bit shocked about the enthusiastic reception of the book: I thought it was a bit of a niche subject, but what a wonderful way to cap off the year!

On our podcast, Jamelle Bouie and I talked about Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver, which for some reason feels pretty relevant right now. On Friday, we presented John Frankenheimer’s Ronin at the Metrograph. Demand was so high that the theater is showing the movie again today, Sunday, at 11:30 AM and Thursday, December 19th, at 4:30 PM. Do yourself a favor and go see one of the best thrillers of the ’90s in glorious 35mm.

