2d

Idk too much about the campaign, but I do appreciate Mamdani’s embrace of housing liberalization as a beautiful synthesis of abundance and the Left. The response from the YIMBYs is really telling. The bulk of them (including Yglesias) have endorsed Mandani over Cuomo, even if they rank others before Mamdani. They are a coalitional cheap date, particularly the more left-leaning ones (who I’d count myself among). You can buy yourself a lot of goodwill without spending a dollar if you’re willing to legalize apartments. Something people should consider before manning the ramparts against Ezra Klein.

I agree some of his schemes seem pretty wacky and imprudent/impossible but he seems like a nice young man especially next to the ghoulish Cuomo. My politics are a lot more technocratic than Mamdani’s, but kooky-idealistic-leftist brings something valuable to the table in a way that suburb-cretin-centrism doesn’t.

2d

I guess because he’s not Cuomo I understand the endorsement (and this is beautifully written) but I really don’t understand why Lander hasn’t received more attention. In my mind perhaps Mamdani does have a very American quality, which is style over substance (very evident from the details of his proposals). Is it really too much to ask that, popular tastes aside, that a candidate be judged not on how cool he or his wife is but their realistic vision?

