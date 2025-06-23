Am I joining the bandwagon quite late? Yes, admittedly. Does my endorsement matter? No, it does not. Do I think Zohran Mamdani’s ambitious policies will be implemented and work if they are? Probably not. Governing is difficult. As Andrew Cuomo’s much more honorable dad once said, “Campaign in poetry, govern in prose…” I understand that Mamdani’s poetry of campaigning, like his rapping, is a tad bit corny for some. But this is still a democracy, and we are therefore subject to popular tastes. Mamdani, unlike Cuomo or Trump, may be popular, but he is not vulgar. He has also run a campaign that is pragmatic, strategic, and canny, good signs that his prose may be even better than his poetry. I know Mamdani foreswore the idea of a moral victory as hollow, but his success thus far in challenging the forces of political cynicism, despair, and stagnation is still laudable. The politics of national despair needs figures like Cuomo to become the default setting. Then figures like Trump can present themselves as alternatives. They represent almost identical brands of sleaze and corruption. Mamdani, for all his supposed naivety or untestedness, does not represent those things; he hopes to represent something else, something new and something that I think is good at its heart. Of all the candidates on offer, Mamdani is the most American: he best embodies Lincoln’s call for a “new birth of freedom.” Where that freedom will end, we can’t know, but sometimes, a new beginning is worth trying in itself.