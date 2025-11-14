Unpopular Front

John mnemonic
7h

Just starting to listen to your conversation now, John, but I am very pleased in the opening moments that part of this conversation focuses on the online nature of so much of the goyper phenomenon.

So much of this conversation these days feels like the immediate pre-Trump days of mainstream reporting around Gamergate where certain (usually niche or industry specific) publications were ringing alarm bells about how casual misogyny was becoming super charged in online spaces while mainstream press took years to even ask “does this manosphere type stuff have a political valence?”

As Ezra notes at the start of the interview, you’ve been tracking this stuff for years and I feel that a large part of my own ability to draw even recent historical connections around this owes a lot to your writing.

Genuinely grateful for that.

@ziggy162845
7h

This post suggests that all antisemitisms are fascist, although not all fascisms are antisemitic.

I would only disagree with one premise of the post. Antisemitism is not a recent affliction of the Republican Party; it has been mainstream since at least the 1990's. What has changed recently is the frankness of the language. The antisemitism of the 1990's referred to an effete "elite:" not defined by wealth. (Remember the expression: "blue-collar billionaire"?) "Elite" meant "Jew" even back then, with only a slight veneer of deniability.

1 reply by John Ganz
