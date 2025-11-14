I appeared on the Ezra Klein Show to talk about Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson, antisemitism, and the process of groyperfication in the conservative movement.

In retrospect, there’s a lot more I wish I had said about why the reemergence of right-wing antisemitism is linked with Trump’s entry into the political scene in particular. I wanted to emphasize that, as an ideology, it is different from mere racial prejudice in the way Americans are accustomed to thinking about it. Political antisemitism is always part of a movement that attacks liberal democracy and yearns for a strongman figure. It wants to replace fraudulent, corrupt Jewish “democracy” with an authentic regime that speaks on behalf of the “real” people. Their slogans will always be some variation of “America for Americans” or, as it happens, “America First.” Nationalist populism will always attract antisemites and tend to metamorphose into antisemitism. The antisemites will try to refocus attention from rapacious elites in general to the Jew in particular. It’s easy to see how this tactic becomes useful to powerful interests from time to time.

I also wanted to mention how antisemitism functions as a weapon of political infighting, as we are seeing in the GOP right now. On Tucker Carlson’s show, Fuentes said he liked Stalin. I took this as a troll, but on reflection, it makes more sense. Stalin ably used antisemitism in his factional battle to take over his party. This is exactly what the groypers are attempting to do now: wrest the Republican Party away from the “neocons,” which they associate with alienness and racial impurity.

