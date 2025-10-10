First of all, thank you to everyone who came to the talk at the University of Chicago! I would also like to thank Professors John McCormick and Lisa Wedeen of the College of Letters, Law, and Society and the Chicago Center for Contemporary Theory for their generous invitation and very warm welcome. It was really a great turnout, and the questions were very smart and interesting. I believe audio and video will be available soon, and I’ll share as soon as I can.

I received a great question from someone who attended this morning about MAGA and its relation to foreign policy that I’m going to try to answer thoroughly. In the meantime, I was a guest on Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast with Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway to talk about the Japan Panic of the 1980s and ’90s, which features prominently in my book. Please enjoy!