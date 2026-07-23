Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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Stephen Greenleaf's avatar
Stephen Greenleaf
2d

You’re right: there’s probably not a better travel writer or English prose stylist out there than Fermor.

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Helldude Disciples's avatar
Helldude Disciples
2d

If you’re going to Ithaki, you need to go to Exogi. It’s this tiny village that’s up high and looks down over a huge chunk of the small island and has these cool weird pyramids and near the ancient cult of Odysseus temple.

All the islands have their typical port town layout but Exogi is its own weird cool thing.

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