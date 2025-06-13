Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ben chambers's avatar
ben chambers
11h

trump and maga fetishize violence and vulgar displays of force as short cuts and cheat codes, a cargo cult authoritarianism that apes the aesthetic registers and signifiers of power in the hopes it magically materializes

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gerald Fnord's avatar
Gerald Fnord
9h

Yes, 'Strong' has always been his go-to purr-word, as surely as 'fake' and 'false' mean 'I donʼt want to hear it.'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John Ganz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture