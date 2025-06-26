Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Silke Weineck's avatar
Silke Weineck
3d

“the guy is practically Jewish” — i’ve certainly seen a bunch of posts calling him some version of rootless cosmopolitan

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Ben Wolfson's avatar
Ben Wolfson
3d

I hope you were real pleased with yourself about that Wharton School/Edith Wharton line.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Ganz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture