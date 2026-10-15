Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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Greg Byrne's avatar
Greg Byrne
1dEdited

It’s fascinating to read the reactions from the National Review set to this. They’ve always hated her for being an ingrate (and I’m sure being a black, Muslim woman didn’t help) but rather than defend Trump’s action on its face, they’ve adopted this sort of, ‘to be sure, this is a bit of an issue and an extreme move, but oh well, that’s what can happen sometimes’ line. Rich Lowry wrote a bizarre half jokey take as if this isn’t an attempt by the President to use the justice department to banish a political opponent!

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ben chambers's avatar
ben chambers
1d

birtherism was downplayed as mere kookery rather than a declaration of war on the 14th amendment and universality; like the irony of the alt-right, it was the joke that allowed a fascist idea to be metabolized and mainstreamed

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