Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Ganz's avatar
John Ganz
6h

Another interesting detail I forgot to note here: Nic makes the point about Italian and German resentment of “Anglo-American” hegemony. It’s interesting to note that the isolationist or sovereigntist mode in American politics was often suspicious of Atlanticists whom they thought constituted an Anglo-American international financial aristocracy and a conspiracy against productive middle America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Slide Guitar's avatar
Slide Guitar
5h

Populist resentment is also expressed in terms such as, "We give 'these people' all this money, and they hate us." The fact that we have foreign relations _at all_, trade agreements, NATO, etc. is somehow seen as a constraint on us. If we ditched all that and just resorted to bullying (which will only work for a while) and the more crass sort of transactionalism (obviously a complex trade agreement is a transaction, too), politics would be simplified to the point where a populist could understand it, and not have to suffer the imagined condescension of the fancy State Dept. types whose work is opaque to the angry drunk at the bar.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Ganz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture