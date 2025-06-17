Unpopular Front

Rodney
4d

I think the impunity over Gaza has created the conditions that make not having a nuclear deterrent almost suicidal. If you’re Iran, the message of Gaza is Israel can flatten Tehran and the world will go, “too bad about the kids, but Israel has the right blah blah blah.”

Perversely, many other countries now forced into this kind of logic, like Canada worried about US threats, are themselves complicit in the system of impunity that let Netanyahu’s mad dog off the chain. Almost all the destruction took place under Biden, but now it’s, “hang on - what about sovereignty, diplomacy, international law?”

Totally with you that Trump has no plan. You only need a plan if there’s a price to pay for not having one, or having a bad one. Absent any such consequences - Trump's special sauce - why even bother with it. And of course he only respects money and power, as you’ve pointed out many times. If Iran had nukes, he’d say it’s stupid to attack them (as presumably would Gabbard, who has been singing the same song about Russia for 3 years now).

Anyway, at this point, both he and Netanyahu can just pick their targets. Nobody’s stopping them.

Fucking brutal being this dark and, at the same time, this trivial.

Stregoni
4d

The idea that "woke" was ever even a little bit as bad as what John articulates here is...yeah it is hard to know what's left to say.

