Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Bodie's avatar
Bill Bodie
14h

Excellent take. Also, look at the Trump's cultural lodestars -- The Village People, professional

wrestling, Les Miz, country music, etc. -- all from that era.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Ganz
NancyB's avatar
NancyB
14h

Interesting. That would explain his recent tic of referring to the US as "hot"––as if geopolitics is no different than being on the guest list of a Vanity Fair post-Oscars party.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Ganz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture