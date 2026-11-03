Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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JerL's avatar
JerL
1d

I think a "failure to launch" fascism is a pretty good characterization. I wonder how much of it is Trump's age/senility--he just doesn't have the stamina or persistence to keep pushing, and how much is his overall superficiality (he'd rather focus on getting his name on the Kennedy center than on completing the purge of his enemies). His listlessness and distractibility are obviously bad in lots of ways, but given the overall shape of his political impulses, I think America got a bit lucky that the guy who had the most fascist political instincts was also too old, lazy, and distractible to make it stick

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sk512's avatar
sk512
1dEdited

For me, the 2024 election demonstrated that the American public is NOT AGAINST fascism due to any sort of an ethical objection, but it's absolutely willing to try it out if promised riches. So these midterms are going to reveal whether the American public is FOR fascism, even when the riches don't show up.

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