Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geoff Anderson's avatar
Geoff Anderson
8h

This is seriously an awesome encapsulation of the state of play.

I just finished the outstanding Reaganland: America's Right Turn 1976-1980, and this is where what Reagan began with his embrace of the then rising Religous Right. The path was paved for Trump, and the neocons, the new right, and the business interests felt they could control the beast they had leashed.

They were fooling themselves then, and are fooling themselves now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
John mnemonic's avatar
John mnemonic
8h

I am not the right guy to say whether Naomi Klein’s Doppelgänger is insightful as a description of our political moment post-2020 but I did find it refreshing as a description of what living through our current moment is like.

In the back half of the book she brings in Roth and Operation Shylock as part of a frank discussion of something that I have seen very few contemporary writers describe in a personal way that struck me as true to life : the figure of “The Jew” as defined by non-Jewish society and how it can drive one kind of mad.

I say all of this just to opine that it has been a kaleidoscopic of surreal paranoia to watch the greatest threat to American Jews go mask off in the same week that the institutions that purport to represent that group go tilting, racistly, at wind mills.

In short, it feels like so many institutions are going to bat for The Jew while everyday Jews like myself, and millions of others are left both isolated and devoid of actual institutional support.

It is very bad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Ganz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture