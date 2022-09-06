Unpopular Front

Sep 6, 2022

The King in the most recent episode of House of the Dragon said he was "being punished by the gods for his overindulgence". He was hungover. It was a good line.

I saw a Reddit comment along the lines of "I can't wait to use that when I am hungover. I wish there was a gif."

It seemed like such a perfect encapsulation of "content" and how it is viewed. It seems to only exist to consume so you can share jokes/gifs with other people to show how you're the type of person who watches it.

I don't know. It was such a banal comment but it made me feel such despair.

Sep 6, 2022Edited

I don't know how to put all of this together in a satisfying way, but I get the sense that this blah-ness of culture has a lot to do with the concepts of alienation and identity formation in online spaces that you discussed in https://johnganz.substack.com/p/its-really-not-that-badright. The notion of creating loyalty to a brand by encouraging your audience to identify with it, once heralded as the key insight of modern advertising, has now been totally co-opted by popular culture as the line between the two continues to fade.

Because an authentic public sphere in the world is narrowing and increasingly being replaced with a series of synthetic online spaces organized around consumption habits and ad targeting, this mode of content creation is easier than ever. The name of the game today is to encourage reflexive self-identification between audience and entertainment product on two levels: audience identification with the characters as aspirational ideals devoid of any nuance or specificity and audience identification with the show itself as a marker of taste, personal distinction, and membership to a select in-group. Starting from these two premises will get you most of the way towards understanding why the creators and purveyors of mass media do the things they do, from writing 16th century berserkers who quip like 21st century redditors to underwriting and promoting the creation of fandoms which then create free advertising for your creative project and purchase IP-based paraphernalia.

