Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NancyB's avatar
NancyB
21h

Great post. How can you tell me you long for fascism without calling yourself a fascist? By relying on these tactics of historical evasion.

"Obscene" is right. There is moral and political obscenity staring them in the face––but it seems to hold the possibility of seizing world-historical power. They claim the "degeneracy" of modern liberalism must be defeated so that a moral order can be reestablished. But when you have to defend or mitigate the crimes of a flagrantly corrupt, debased, lawless regime to acquire the power to impose the moral order, maybe it's time to admit that what you really want is just the power.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Loitering Historian's avatar
Loitering Historian
21h

There's another possible explanation for why conservatives tend to take refuge in "great historical forces'. It's a way to avoid talking about the sort of capitalism that's developed over the past several decades.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Ganz
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture