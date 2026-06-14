Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Quinn Slobodian's avatar
Quinn Slobodian
2d

Lovely post John

Reply
Share
dysphemistic treadmill's avatar
dysphemistic treadmill
2d

Trump is truly a shit-stain on the American flag. Everything he does is desecration, pollution, vileness and filth.

We will have to scrub hard to get him out, and even after the flag comes clean again, I worry that it will be sullied in our memories.

Reply
Share
1 reply
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Ganz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture