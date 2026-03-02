Unpopular Front

Stregoni
2h

"Iran... Iraq... what the hell is the difference? Relax, guy!"

Jessica Benjamin
1h

Numb resignation--exactly. Billions blown up and we don’t have health care. Non- working toilets on the aircraft carrier. Basic material dignity blown off for grandiose fireworks that by the way murder hundreds of innocent girls at school and gym. The lack of opposition and the crazy glue of the political system lead to numbness.

