Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Burmila's avatar
Ed Burmila
2d

The obsession among people like this with polling and data stems from the same self defeating impulse that leads them to believe that policy can’t be good unless it’s complicated and abstruse and shows off just how darn *smart* the boys wonder who devised it are. Nothing simple can be good; if people who aren’t in the club can comprehend it, it must be naive and dumb and childish.

Liberalism is dead in the water until people like this kill the teacher in their heads that they’re trying to impress for an A+ on their report card.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Haaty's avatar
Haaty
2dEdited

As someone who works in data science (bioinformatics), I couldn’t agree more. Even in technical fields, analysis is never just mechanical number-crunching—it’s shaped by human discernment: which variables to include, how to frame the question, what assumptions to privilege. At its core, data science is as much an art of judgment as it is a science of measurement. Unlike the physical sciences, where controlled experiments and natural laws provide a stable foundation, data science deals with messy, contingent, and socially constructed data. In practice, this means models are always provisional, interpretive, and deeply dependent on human choices. In theory, too, the field was never purely positivist: it emerged as a hybrid discipline precisely because it had to combine rigorous statistical methods with the softer skills of inference, domain knowledge, and interpretive judgment. That’s what makes it powerful—but also what demands humility, a quality often missing in political data analysis.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Ganz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture