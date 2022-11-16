Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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Ed Burmila's avatar
Ed Burmila
Nov 16, 2022

This is one of the most powerful examples of someone just flat-out refusing to take the L and move on.

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Richard Paz's avatar
Richard Paz
Nov 16, 2022

This beat down of the 'Chris Rufo of economic history' is necessary work. Kill fraud at the source because we'll likely hear PM's screed uncritically referred to at the next round of school board meetings, county councils, media (name your culture war venue) etc. "which was published in the prestigious JPE" Thank you for your service.

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