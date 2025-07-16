Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SM's avatar
SM
17hEdited

“Mamdani believes in a model of universal, cosmopolitan citizenship.” This is the key. While I am sympathetic to aspects of Zionism I will take this any day over a party with any connection to the Tucker Carlsons and JD Vances.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
ЮФ's avatar
ЮФ
15h

Interesting piece! Even for a non New Yorker

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Ganz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture