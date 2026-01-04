Unpopular Front

Thomas
2d

There was an article in Politico about the Trump administration pressuring the oil companies to go into Venezuela.

The interesting part for me was this, quoting a major oil company executive:

“Will the U.S. be able to attract U.S. oilfield services to go to Venezuela?” the executive asked. “Maybe. It would have to involve the services companies being able to contract directly with the U.S. government.”

So it might be a risk-free expedition for the oil services companies paid for by the US government.

It wouldn't surprise me if the US got control of receipts for Venezuelan oil, perhaps opening an account in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York similar to the "Development Fund for Iraq" established in 2003 with UN approval.

As is known now that money was disbursed with few controls. I could tell some stories about that. There was a lot of illegal and legal looting, the latter by contractors like KBR and Parsons taking advantage of cost-plus contracts without clear scopes of work.

I'd bet there are some drooling over the prospects.

ben chambers
2d

i think the garbled motives are fourfold:

1. principally content creation* and ensuring the ragebait flows; the spectacle must go on;

2. arbitrary rampage and brutish display for its own sake; the primal father reinscribing hierarchies of disposability;

3. gender insecurity and racial bloodlust (hegseth and miller);

4. settling old scores (rubio) and grubby wheeling dealing (oil).

*some proposed nomenclature via bluesky: governtaiment, clicktatorship, lolviathan, algorithmic plebiscite, etc

