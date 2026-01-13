Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JLM's avatar
JLM
10hEdited

Interestingly, one can find imperialist discourses in the 19th that are closer to Trump's tweet than to Lenin's theory. For instance, in a 1884 speech, Jules Ferry justified french colonial expansion because of the need to find new outlets for exports :

"In the area of economics, I am placing before you, with the support of some statistics, the considerations that justify the policy of colonial expansion, as seen from the perspective of a need, felt more and more urgently by the industrialized population of Europe and especially the people of our rich and hardworking country of France: the need for outlets [for exports]. Is this a fantasy? Is this a concern [that can wait] for the future? Or is this not a pressing need, one may say a crying need, of our industrial population? I merely express in a general way what each one of you can see for himself in the various parts of France. Yes, what our major industries [textiles, etc.], irrevocably steered by the treaties of 1860-1 into exports, lack more and more are outlets. Why? Because next door Germany is setting up trade barriers; because across the ocean the United States of America have become protectionists, and extreme protectionists at that; because not only are these great markets . . . shrinking, becoming more and more difficult of access, but these great states are beginning to pour into our own markets products not seen there before."

(https://www.thelatinlibrary.com/imperialism/readings/ferry.html)

I also distinctly remember being taught that one of the causes for World War I was Germany's problem of industrial surpluses, and the fact that unlike France and the UK, Germany did not have a colonial empire where they could sell them off (I don't know which historian was the source, though).

So perhaps, historically as well, imperialism was as much about captive markets than it was about extraction of resources.

Fully on board with the theory of an historical dingbat imperialism, too. Studying colonial history, it's often striking how much the colonial ventures were an outlet for all kinds of adventurers and misfits who had no place elsewhere. Which makes the way the misfits in Trump's administration eye over Greenland quite striking.

Reply
Share
6 replies by John Ganz and others
Rodney's avatar
Rodney
10h

Wonder what Lenin would make of the most parasitic and unproductive sectors imaginable - gambling and crypto-asset trading (more gambling) - being among the few capital accumulation growth sectors in 2026.

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Ganz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture