Unpopular Front

Spencer Weart
2h

Okay, sure, but I think all this misses the essential feature of Trumpism, which is a focus on Trump himself -- an individual embodying everything good people are supposed to despise. The blatant corruption, delight in cheating, sexual predation, contempt for the weak, insistence on absurd lies, demand for sickening adulation, etc. are central The intellectual features are almost invisible in the glare of this national moral catastrophe.

Poplar films
1h

Wouldn’t all variants of fascism ultimately be a psychological study of their respective one-generation leaders? Fascism to Mussolini’s brand of machismo, Nazism to Hitler’s fixations & melodrama, Boulanger and his psychosis, etc. etc.?

National Americanism as expressed through Trumpism would naturally be entirely bent by Trump’s personality and psychosis in a similar fashion.

That Trump is much older than Hitler, Mussolini, Maurras, Boulanger etc., should perhaps be considered much more in his iteration of fascism through National Americanism, and perhaps may be useful in thinking about whatever future may mean for this iteration

