Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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Greg Byrne's avatar
Greg Byrne
12h

I joined the DSA Chicago Chapter this morning in response to Rubio's bizzarre and pretty scary press conference. I'd always been reluctant as my impression of the DSA from members I know is that it subscribes to the 'the personal is political', decadent identitarianism that dominates so much of the left today. But if they're going to try to ban it, I'm sure I won't be the only social democrat who joins in solidarity.

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Attempted and failed flaneur's avatar
Attempted and failed flaneur
13hEdited

my reaction to nearly everything these numbnuts in the administration say is a quick wanking gesture. they’re incapable of organizing a fair much less mass repression.

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