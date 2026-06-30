Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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victor yodaiken's avatar
victor yodaiken
6m

Meanwhile Cass Sunstein is still pretending the Seditious Six are serious legal scholars working out the implications of the Constitution and their legal theories. This type of pandering to power is the job of the elite law schools

https://substack.com/home/post/p-203589229

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Ed P's avatar
Ed P
9m

I hear you. In capitalism, capital is king. And the bourgeois own it.

I’d thought we had addressed some of the worst of capitalism’s excesses the past 100 years, but the past 40 have been mostly re-instating the economic favoritism towards the already wealthy. We’re moving *back* towards the unfettered capitalism Marx witnessed.

I agree 100% the tortured logic of the opinions reveals these priorities. The President can’t screw up the regulation of the money supply and banking system. But he can *every* other regulatory scheme, almost all of which are essentially citizens protections against business excess put in place ever since Sinclair published *The Jungle.” They are seeking to roll it all back

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