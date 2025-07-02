Unpopular Front

Talking Thiel and Zohran with Max Read
Talking Thiel and Zohran with Max Read

Another Podcast
John Ganz
and
Max Read
Jul 02, 2025
Max Read
of Read Max and Unpopular Front untitled crossover audio product. On this episode, we talked about Ross Douthat’s recent interview with tech investor and possible Antichrist Peter Thiel as well as Zohran Mamdani’s upset win in the New York City Democratic primary and what it means for the changing character of the city and the prospects (or lack thereof) of sentimental petit bourgeois urbanist socialism in America.

You should be able to find this shortly after publishing on podcast players like Apple and Spotify if you want to listen on the go.

Here are some links to things we touch on in our discussion:

