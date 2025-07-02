Talking Thiel and Zohran with Max Read

Hello and welcome to another

of

and

untitled crossover audio product. On this episode, we talked about Ross Douthat’s recent interview with tech investor and possible Antichrist Peter Thiel as well as Zohran Mamdani’s upset win in the New York City Democratic primary and what it means for the changing character of the city and the prospects (or lack thereof) of sentimental petit bourgeois urbanist socialism in America.

You should be able to find this shortly after publishing on podcast players like Apple and Spotify if you want to listen on the go.

Here are some links to things we touch on in our discussion:

This podcast, like most things on Unpopular Front, is free. I’d like to keep it that way to reach as many readers as possible but if you are able, please strongly consider opting for a paid subscription: it keeps me alive.

If you don’t wanna do that for some reason but still want to support me, my book When the Clock Broke is available now in trade paperback in the United States and the United Kingdom.