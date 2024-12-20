Talking with Max Read about our Tech-Fash Overlords

Welcome to Unpopular Front’s second crossover podcast extravaganza with Max Read of Read Max, who provides the best coverage of technology, culture, and society anywhere today. We went all out on this one: our conversation ranges from the news of Elon Musk turning “X” into a way to manipulate Congress, theories of venture class war against the professional-managerial class, the financialization of everything, surfing the endless vibe shifts, what the tech oligarchs are trying to get out of D.C., what is crypto-currency even, what is A.I. about, the crisis of institutions, new forms of subjectivity being created on the internet, commodity fetishism. Marx, Hegel on cybermobs, male loneliness, the culture of perpetual adolescence, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?…you name it! It was a lot of fun and even a little scary at times as we let ourselves go very speculative—if not to say, a little paranoid and out there. I’m not sure if we have any of the answers, but I think we do some adventurous and irresponsible theorizing. If you like either of our writing, I think you’ll enjoy this a lot. And if you do like it, please do let us know, so we can make it a regular thing.

When The Clock Broke was nominated for the 2024 National Book Critics Circle Award.

This week marked the 7th anniversary of my piece on Murray Rothbard for The Baffler, which started the research project that resulted in the book.

