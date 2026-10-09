The artist's despair before the grandeur of ancient ruins by Johann Heinrich Füssli

The hits keep coming. On Monday, I wrote about how the right increasingly justified itself using paleoconservative rhetorical forms—tropes of national decline, decadence, and intra-civilizational struggle—even if it did not entirely adopt the paleo policy program. On Wednesday, we got Exhibit D in Marco Rubio’s speech at the Pnyx, the birthplace of Athenian democracy.

With a dramatic view of the Parthenon in the background, Rubio delivered 25 minutes of pure kitsch. It was the classics as learned through memes by a groyped-up staffer; someone who wouldn’t know what a Doric column was if it fell on their head, but whose notions of the Greeks come from clips of Zack Snyder’s 300. It represents the reduction of the cultural patrimony of Western civilization to grindset motivational quotes. It completely stripped the Greeks—the people who gave us the words “critic,” “dialectic,” and “tragedy”—of anything fraught, contradictory, or tragic.

He starts his litany of classical examples in the worst possible place with Socrates: “We see this in Socrates, who refused to abandon the inquiry into truth even at the cost of his own life.” Of course, Socrates was put to death for the very doubt and questioning of one’s own society that Rubio condemns as a shameful loss of civilizational self-confidence. What Rubio seems to regard as a symptom of Western decadence was one of the highest achievements of Western civilization. Then he misses the entire point of the Iliad, “…Achilles, who is offered the choice to return home and live a long and peaceful life – but chooses instead to remain at Troy and perish in pursuit of eternal glory.” The first word of the epic is “rage,” and the poem is about how Achilles’s wounded honor brings destruction to his friends and countrymen.

Then Rubio invokes the word thumos, which he defines as “the fire of passion, strength, courage, pride,” and identifies as the animating force of Western civilization. But in Book IV of Plato’s Republic, thumos, the spirited part of the soul, must be governed by reason. Plato turns to Homer to make the point, quoting a passage from the Odyssey in which Odysseus rebukes his own angry heart. Then, in Book VIII, Plato describes a political order governed by the love of honor, military glory, and competition: timocracy. Far from representing the pinnacle of civilization, timocracy represents the degeneration of the ideal republic. What Rubio offers as a cure for Western decadence, Plato describes as the beginning of political decline. And so it is. The principle of decline of our American civilization.

Plato’s Republic contains a further irony—another one of those subtle Greek virtues that the Romanate Marcus Rubius evidently lacks. The timocracy degenerates into oligarchy, the rule of wealth. As Plato puts it, the love of honor gives way to the love of money, until men come to “commend and admire the rich man and put him in office.” What could be a more fitting description of the political situation in which Rubio now finds himself: delivering grandiloquent speeches about honor, courage, and virtue in the service of Donald Trump, the real estate hustler whose name has become synonymous with gaudy wealth.

One Greek word is conspicuously absent from Rubius’s Oration at Pnyx: hubris. We know it as overconfidence and pride, but the Greeks understood it to be the vice of arrogantly humiliating others and exercising domination for the sake of superiority it brings. As Aristotle writes in the Rhetoric:

And the man who is arrogant belittles his victim. For arrogance is doing and saying things which bring shame to the victim, not in order that something may come out of it for the doer other than the mere fact it happened, but so that he may get pleasure. […] The cause of the pleasure enjoyed by those who are arrogant is that they think that in doing ill they are themselves very much superior. That is why the young and the wealthy are arrogant. For they think that in being arrogant they are superior.

At one point, Rubio is simply wrong. He says, “The most commonly cited author in the Federalist Papers was Plutarch.” In fact, the most commonly cited author in the Federalist Papers is actually Montesquieu, but that would bring up uncomfortable questions about the separation of powers and tyranny, of course. Montesquieu identified every regime with an animating principle, a passion that sets it in motion. The principle of a republic was virtue, of monarchy, honor, and that of despotism, fear. If we were to add Trumpism to this taxonomy, its animating principle might well be hubris: not merely arrogance or overweening pride, but, in Aristotle’s original sense, the pleasure of humiliating others simply to demonstrate one’s superiority. It is not enough to defeat an adversary; he must be made to grovel. Power must prove itself through degradation.

Rubio has personal experience of such degradation: to become Secretary of State, he had to endure being “Little Marco.” He, with his fellow neocons, is the colonized power; he speaks the language of their nationalist colonizer. So perhaps Rubio’s speech really does tell us something about civilizational decline and decadence, just not the kind he intended. The neoconservatives have suffered their own strange defeat and loss of self-confidence. In an April 2012 speech at the Brookings Institution, Rubio celebrated the international institutions established under American leadership, whose purpose was “to spread peace and prosperity,” rather than merely advance narrow national interests. By January 2025, at his confirmation hearing, he was denouncing the dream of humanity becoming “one human family” as a “dangerous delusion,” declaring that the postwar global order had become “a weapon being used against us.” In February 2026, he proclaimed that the West was bound together by “Christian faith, culture, heritage, language, ancestry,” and that “armies do not fight for abstractions.” In Athens, he lamented that “the word ‘nationalism’ became a dirty word.” Yet Rubio has hardly abandoned his old commitments to American military primacy, intervention abroad, or support for Israel. The neoconservatives have tried to retain as much of their foreign policy as they can while adopting the “civilizational” nationalism of their former opponents.

If I may be permitted a classical reference of my own, which comes from Tacitus’s account of the Roman conquest of the Britons and the Britons’ subsequent adoption of Roman custom: “Idque apud imperitos humanitas vocabatur, cum pars servitutis esset. — All this in their ignorance, they called civilization, when it was but a part of their servitude.”