Reggie Debris
1h

It’s easy to see why some (many) anti-semites admire Israel: it’s a model ethnostate. It’s also ‘somewhere to put the Jews’, a seemingly benign (even philosemitic), less bloody solution to ‘the Jewish question’ in the West. Of course, believing in a ‘Jewish Question’ at all is clearly anti-Semitic. It’s precisely for this reason that anti-Zionist European Jews objected to the idea of a Jewish State. Marcus Garvey and the Back to Africa movement made common cause with the KKK; a similar dynamic is at work here.

Ed P
4h

Good stuff John, I see it very similarly.

The authoritarian nationalist crowd loves to support brutal Israel policy against Palestinians exactly because it is a prominent failure of liberalism and the post-WW2 order on display for the world to see.

“see, your touchy-feely human rights and equality under the law doesn’t actually work when you have nonwhite people in the mix. You need to point guns at the violent brown-skinned people to establish order (and sometimes shoot them to teach lessons.) This is the only stable power structure in the long term if you are going to insist on multiculturalism.”

